In today’s professional sports, extraordinary performance will land you a…random drug test?

Well, that’s exactly what was ordered for Steelers kicker Chris Boswell after Pittsburgh’s 24 points were 18 points from six perfect field goals from Boswell, which prompted the NFL to single him out for a “random” drug screening. What it appears to be is that Boswell was penalized in light of the Steelers’ win over the Bengals.

Surprisingly, Boswell didn’t mention anything about the NFL subjecting him to a “random” drug test after this kick attempt that looked more like a dance move against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.