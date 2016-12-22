On January 10th, A&E will premiere their controversial eight-part documentary series titled Generation KKK. This will put the lives of leading members of the Ku Klux Klan on display for an intimate look by viewers.

Filming for the show began over a year ago following the lives of three high-ranked Klan members in Mississippi, Georgia, and Tennessee. The KKK is an anti-Semitic white supremacy movement devoted to the extreme violence against race.

According to CNN, it has been estimated that 3,000 to 8,000 members across the nation exists. A&E claims to have an agenda of standing against hate shedding light on this upcoming series.