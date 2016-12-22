Kao the Great, has amassed a massive online following.

He recently broke 2 million total streams on Spotify. This is due to the success of his newest album, Corporate America. This album highlighted the journey of growing up with not much, which many people can relate to, to grinding and making it, which many people strive to do. This is the reason that his following has grown over the year. He is relatable and down to earth. His previous mixtapes also added to his success, but what really brought him this online following is that fact that he interacts with his fans. He is very active on twitter often joking around with fans, but not afraid to talk about real issues in the world. You can check out his album entitled “Corporate America” which is on iTunes now. Click on the link here.