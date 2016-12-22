Reckless acts will only be tolerated to a certain breaking point. It seems like Grayson Allen has finally reached the breaking point for Duke’s basketball program.

Last night, the All-American guard proved to hoop fans why he is considered the dirtiest college basketball player in the game today. In an intense highly competitive matchup against Elon University, Allen got tangled up with Elon University guard Steven Santa Ana. Afterwards, he kicked his leg out and trip Santa Ana after he tried to perform an spin move. Check out the clip below.

Grayson Allen out here kicking people Draymond Green style. pic.twitter.com/Qtbp6Slk6v — Kyle Boone (@kylebooneCBS) December 21, 2016

After further review, the Duke Basketball program suspended him indefinitely, which finally have critics, fans and even hoopers breathe a sigh of relief as they have gotten tired of giving Allen chance after chance of cleaning up his play on the court. The former McDonald’s All American have already developed a reputation as a “talented but yet bratty baller who plays too dirty to be representing the image of a Duke baller”. Check out past clips of his dirty play. You be the judge.