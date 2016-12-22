This morning [Dec.22nd] Weight Watchers revealed that Oprah Winfrey‘s weight loss using their program surged their shares by 17%. The company also unveiled a new campaign in partnership with her to the People Magazine’s web-site according to CNN.

In a release about the campaign, Oprah claims it was the easiest program that she has been on.

“It’s a lifestyle, a way of eating and a way of living that’s so freeing. You never feel like you are on a diet and it works,” Oprah said.

She is now the third largest shareholder owning nearly 6.4 million shares of this company worth around $77 million; which increased from $10 million yesterday.

Now on-board of Weight Watchers, Oprah’s stock have increased by nearly $35 million since her first disclosed investment October of 2015.