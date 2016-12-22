

[pictures = Ben Berry x Fabian Pacheco]

Looking to end 2016 with a bang, Reebok let two of their frequent collaborators come together again on a new pair of Allen Iverson’s first signature sneaker.

Not only was this year the 20th anniversary of Allen Iverson being drafted into the NBA, but 2016 also marks the twentieth year that AI’s first shoe, the Reebok Question, has been out. Signature sneakers in basketball are either largely forgettable or heralded enough to stand the test of time and it is clear which side the Reebok Question falls on.

For the ‘1st Camo’ Reebok Question, a simple-but-effective colorway is seen here with the iconic BAPE camouflage print wrapping the upper of the Question and white used on the midsole and pipping of the shoe. 2016 saw the release of over 40 different pairs of the Reebok Question as part of the #THISisIVERSON campaign.

The ‘1st Camo’ Reebok Question x BAPE x mita sneaker will NOT be available online in the US. On Friday morning, the BAPE Store on 91 Greene St in SoHo will be giving out lottery tickets from 9:30 to 10:15. The ticket number you pick will be your place in line. You must bring a valid ID and are not allowed to line up before 9:30; one pair per ticket.

This makes the fourth Reebok sneaker in a collaboration series between the mita sneakers retailer and BAPE brand. Kendrick Lamar wore these for a recent show in Brooklyn and Allen Iverson wore these the night he received his NBA Hall of Fame jacket all within the last seven days of this being posted.

The ‘1st Camo’ Reebok Question x mita sneakers x A Bathing Ape releases on Friday, December 23rd for $210.