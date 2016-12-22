After 2016’s Basketball Hall Of Fame inductees Allen Iverson, Yao Ming and Big Shaq received their legendary jerseys, you’d think that any year following, the candidates would have to be of their caliber or better.

Well, not quite.

Critics are slamming this year’s candidates for HOF status haven’t measured up to their predecessors, with the likes of troubled announcer Marv Albert, former Laker Vlade Divac and former Sacramento King Chris Webber. On the higher end, legends of the game such as Tracy McGrady, Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues and Tim Hardaway are leading the way in nominations for the coveted induction.

Nominees for the next Hall of Fame class in basketball were announced on Wednesday, three of whom were first time candidates.