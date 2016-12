Today [Dec.22nd] the championed Italian fashion editor Franca Sozzani died at the age of 66. According to Vogue online, Sozzani died after a yearlong illness with her son Francesco by her side.

Conde Naste International chairman Jonathan Newhouse said that she was one of the greatest editors who ever made a magazine.

“She made Italian Vogue a powerful and influential voice in the worlds of fashion and photography by publishing groundbreaking photography and journalism.”