Valerie Fairman, who starred on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant back in 2010, has died at age 23 of an apparent overdose, according to TMZ.

Fairman’s mother told the website that her daughter was at a friend’s home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania this Wednesday and would not come out of the bathroom. The friend finally broke down the door and found her unresponsive. While the exact cause of death has not yet been determined, it appeared to be an overdose, TMZ reports.

Fairman starred on the second season of 16 and Pregnant the reality that catapulted shows like Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, which showed her daughter Nevaeh’s birth. The 7-year-old is currently with her grandmother.

Photo credit: MTV