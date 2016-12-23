Big Sean has announced his 4th solo album, I Decided., will be out next year on February 3rd. After the success of his 2015 album, Dark Sky Paradise, Sean Don has been consistently working during 2016 to make sure he was always on the rap radar. Between the countless features, singles like “Living Single” featuring Chance the Rapper and Jeremih, and buzz around his romance with R&B honey and “musical soulmate”, Jhene Aiko, Big Sean has given us plenty to talk about.

My 4th album "I Decided." drops 2.3.17.

Preorder + new music at midnite EST.

Can't wait to share this story with yall. pic.twitter.com/zLdFdJ02eK — Sean Don (@BigSean) December 23, 2016

Last night, he also dropped a hot new single from the album, “Moves”. Along with the single came a new line of merch, which is apparently only going to be available for the next 72 hours on bigseanshop.com .

