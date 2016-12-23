Despite the fact that many fans were hoping to see the ultimate battle of physical combat, UFC president Dana White has confirmed that a Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight will not be taking place.

After threats were exchanged, White gave a warning as well as a statement to TMZ about not even the possibility existing of a match between the UFC champ and the boxing legend.

“It will never happen,” White told TMZ. “Let me tell you what, that fight will happen before Floyd walks up and tries to slap Conor, I promise you that, too.”

White is referring to Mayweather’s claims that he would slap McGregor if he ever saw him. The president of UFC addressed that issue as well, saying that it would be a poor choice on Mayweather’s part.