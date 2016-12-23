WOOOOOOOOO!!!!

Wrestling fans are just jumping for joy anticipating for the arrival of the debut of new 30 for 30 for the immortal one himself; “The Natural Boy Ric Flair“. The name that’s often being dropped or often imitated on hit songs by your favorite rappers such as Pusha T, Killer Mike, Migos and Mac Miller is finally giving die hard wrestling fans an inside scoop as being “The Man” wrestlers wanting to beat. Besides being the flashy, charismatic, animated “Rolex-wearing, diamond-ring-wearing, kiss-stealing, wheeling-dealing, limousine-riding, jet-flying turnbuckle icon, Flair is considered to be the most decorated wrestler in the history of the sport. With an career expanding over 40 years, Flair is an record holding 16-time World Heavyweight Champion, an 6 time Wrestler Of The Year recipient and is the only two time WWE Hall Of Fame inductee, as he was honored for his individual career along with being apart of one of the most legendary allies ever formed in wrestling; The Four Horsemen.

With all of these outstanding accomplishments, it is only fitting that the Nature Boy gets his own documentary to school the new generation of wrestling fans of how much of a trendsetter he is to the sport. The legacy of the Flair dominance continues as his daughter, Charlotte is currently the WWE Raw Women’s champion, an belt she has won 4 times and is already considered to be arguably the greatest women’s wrestler to lace up the boots. Check out the trailer below and see why Flair is and will always be “The Man” in his famous quotable; “In order to be the man, you have to beat “the man!”. The documentary will be aired on ESPN as early as Janurary, 2017.