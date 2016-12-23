It’s safe to say that the former NBA coach just committed an offensive foul.

Recently, there have been reports that former NBA coach George Karl has took shots at New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony along with Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard JR Smith and former NBA forward Kenyon Martin. As you may know, Karl coached Melo, Smith and Martin for 6 seasons for the Denver Nuggets. Karl had this to say about Melo on and off the court.

About Anthony: Carmelo was a true conundrum for me in the six years I had him. He was the best offensive player I ever coached. He was also a user of people, addicted to the spotlight and very unhappy when he had to share it. He really lit my fuse with his low demand of himself on defense. He had no commitment to the hard, dirty work of stopping the other guy. My ideal — probably every coach’s ideal — is when your best player is also your leader. But since Carmelo only played hard on one side of the ball, he made it plain he couldn’t lead the Nuggets, even though he said he wanted to. Coaching him meant working around his defense and compensating for his attitude.

Karl continued to unleash some jabs by calling Martin and Smith “AAU babies” and “the spoiled brats you see in junior golf and junior tennis.” He went on to say that Smith had “a huge sense of entitlement, a distracting posse, his eye always on the next contract and some really unbelievable shot selection.”

It will be interesting to see the feedback Karl will received considered that he’s one of the most hated, uncompromisable coaches players in the league has ever played for. The book is called “Furious George” and it is due to hit selves nationwide January. 10, 2017.