Thursday night [Dec.22] it was confirmed by police that Young Thug was arrested while shopping at an Atlanta mall. Officials responded to a stolen car report in the mall parking lot leading them inside for more investigating according to ENews.

The police then noticed the rapper whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, among the many shoppers. It was known that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court.

After confirming the warrant, police then placed Young Thug under arrest. He was later released on a $750 bail from the City of Atlanta jail.