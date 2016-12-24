When it comes to legendary status and skills in hip hop from Australia, few can come close to Melbourne emcee Bias B. Originally a Bboy, then a graffiti artist, Bias B began writing lyrics since the late 1980’s, performing since the early 1990’s and was ever present and highly influential in the formative years of hip hop in Oz.

Bias B released his long awaited debut album Beezwax in 1998, which is considered to be one of the first classic full-length albums from a solo Australian emcee (with the notable exception of a string of ground breaking releases from Prowla of Nuffsaid Recordings earlier). With production from King Excel and Jase as well as features from Brad Strut (of Lyrical Commission), Prowla and Reason, the debut will stand for the test of time.

The year after Bias B released the EP Boney & Stoney along with Brisbane emcees and fellow crew members Len One and Lazy Grey. The Hip Hop is Life 12” saw release in 2001 on the legendary Obese Records label, before his second full length album In Bed With Bias dropped in 2003, including the timeless track Move On The Pavement.

Been There Done That was released in 2007 to much demand and proved to be one of the most popular releases. Bias B quickly followed up with another classic album two years later in Aerosol Era, including the graffiti anthems “Melbourne Memories” and “Aerosol Era”.

Bias B released his most recent album to date in Biaslife in 2011 (including the deep thought provoking track Midlife), with many fans fearing that it will in fact be The Last Song off a dedicated Bias B solo album. Bias B is still making beats til today and fans hold out for one last Bias B release.

Throughout his career Bias B has collaborated with a who’s who of hip hop artists including Prowla, Lazy Grey, Bigfoot and DJ Dce (trio from 750 Rebels), Jase, Brad Strut, Plutonic Lab, Optamus and Dazastah (of Downsyde), Pegz, Reason, DJ Peril (of 1200 Techniques), Maundz & more – serving as a perfect library list of hip hop artists to check if you are new to Australian hip hop.

Away from recording, Bias B was influential in helping to develop hip hop music throughout Australia, hosting two of the most important hip hop radio shows,The Formula w/ Stewbakka on PBS FM and later Wordburner w/ Stewbakka on 3RRR (both from Melbourne).