Parker Elementary School, Houston, Texas — a special school that produces great artists… one of them just so happens to be Beyonce. As the Queen Bey reigns over popular music, another Parker star-in-the-making is coming out of the gate strong. That’s the story that Houston newcomer Young Pari$ brings to the table. Though performing and playing music was a regular occurence for Young Pari$ growing up, he probably didn’t anticipate that he would shortly be taking on the world and business of hip hop. But thinking back to his late grandfather’s dreams of traveling and living in Paris, the young MC ran with the dream and found music as the avenue to get there.

A Houston native standing at just 18 years young, Phillip Bilal aka Young Pari$ didn’t expect hip hop to be where he’d land. It took other people around Pari$ to let him know that he had something special, something he should run with. While he had plenty of experience entertaining and performing through arts – including a performance at Carnegie Hall at 12 years old – it was a good a friend who told Pari$ his voice was the key to something unique — a hook, line and sinker sort of talent that few are blessed with. He spent the last year racking his brain, writing the perfect starter songs, and jumped into the booth for the very first time this past August… the rest is history.

Drawing inspiration from artists whose music uplifted and inspired him — Young Pari$ decided since people are listening, he might as well start spitting a message worth listening to. So he began working on the Young Pari$ debut project, a refined piece of hip hop art, pointed at Young Pari$’s understanding of popular music and unique vocal flair. Legendary Yung Joc was even drawn to Pari$’s aura, taking him under his wing. Joc also appeared on Pari$’s debut proejct for a true southern-style club banger. The lead project single “Sephia” has taken the internet and listeners by storm since its recent release. The Young Pari$ mixtape brings even more quality surprises for a debut project, including records produced by Grammy-nominated Composer.

Young Pari$ brings a new excitement to fresh hip hop, paying respect to the most famous music scenes and stars while encompassing his down-home Houston roots. Young Pari$ has made a milestone debut into the industry, cranking out an instant southern classic with Yung Joc, a feat most debut artists could only dream of. With Joc, his friends and new fans all telling Pari$ to run with his talent, it’s only a matter of time before he conquers music, traveling the globe and living up to his own name.

The self titled mixtape has the street buzzing and is quickly catching the attention of a lot of veterans in the game. One of the tracks which have been having people talking is called “Blak Amerikkka” which was produced by Grammy nominated producer “Composer” You can check out the mixtape on his soundcloud by clicking on the link here.

Check out the visual of “Sephia” which features Yung Joc below.