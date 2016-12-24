With all the recent controversy surrounding Funkmaster Flex and “mumble rap”, Long Island’s King Myers takes a stand for the essence of real hip-hop by crafting a neck snapping new record titled “Funk Flex”. He also name drops Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, & many more in this record. Stream below.

King Myers has quite a history with Hot 97 & their staff. He was a finalist in Hot 97’s “Who’s Next: Making The Stage” competition over the summer, and was even part of a “twitter feud” with Ebro Darden about NY DJ’s not playing “real music” enough.