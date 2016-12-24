Classical films have recently been scheduled for an update catering to the modern audience like Splash and Cooley High. Some TV executives are also considering bringing back some of the most iconic series.

Norman Lear, the man behind many television shows like All in the Family and The Jeffersons, hopes to bring these back to the small screen according to Variety.

“There is some talk about doing some of the original shows, redoing them with today’s stars,” Lear said.

Sony’s executive vice president of comedy development, Glenn Adilman, told Variety that they are exploring this old school project. He believes it will be tricky figuring out how this would work but its something of interest.

Most of Lear’s catalog is owned by Sony including Sanford and Son. If these show return they might be released in a limited run miniseries.