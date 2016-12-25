George Michael passed away today at his home in London he was 53-years-old. The musician, born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou sold more than 100 million albums throughout his career.

His career launched in the 1980’s with the group Wham! The duo recorded popular hits such as Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go and Freedom. Michael then went on to release solo projects. His first solo album, Faith landed him six top five singles including Father Figure, I Want Your Sex and the album title single Faith as well as 25 million copies sold worldwide. This also led him to become the first white musician to have a top position on the Billboard R&B charts.

In a statement, Michael’s publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Many people are shocked about the news as another great musician has transitioned this year.