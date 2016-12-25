M·A·C Selena is Back in Stock and Relaunching Before the New Year!

M·A·C Cosmetics is restocking Selena Quintanilla’s makeup collection in stores and online. That means more blushes, bronzers, eyeshadows, lipsticks—and more Bidi Bidi Bom Bom!

After its initial launch, the collection sold out fast at M·A·C stores and select retailers, prompting the large restock happening soon [Wednesday, December 28]. The M·A·C website reads, “Due to the overwhelming passion and excitement from Selena’s fans, M·A·C Selena will be available again in the United States and Canada.”

Since I know you’re freaking right now, let me give you simple breakdown of how and when to purchase, nice and simple:

12/28 – Products are available at Maccosmetics.com at 12:01 a.m. EST

12/29 – Products available at M·A·C Cosmetics stores, Belk, Bloomingdale’s, Dillard’s, Hudson’s Bay Company, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and their websites. Exact times depend on the stores themselves, including your local M·A·C Cosmetics store.

To ensure every loyal subject of the Queen of Tejano Music gets their dreams fulfilled, there are limits to how many items you can purchase. And, the Liquid Eye Liner in Boot Black is not included in the restock at all. Regardless, my eyes are fixated on that Bidi Bidi Bom Bom lipgloss.