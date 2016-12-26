In what appears to be a premeditated hit, BK MC Troy Ave was shot in the arm and grazed in the head yesterday on his way to his mother’s house for Christmas dinner.

Troy Ave, whose real name is Roland Collins, was the target in a shooting yesterday in Brooklyn that left the rapper with a non-life threatening wound to his arm and graze wound on his head.

“Tonight, Troy Ave was targeted again… on Christmas,” Scott Leemon, an attorney for the rapper, said in a statement to Billboard Magazine. “In Brooklyn, going to meet his family for the holiday, he was shot two times. Thankfully, he will survive the second attempt on his life. As we have said from the beginning — he is a victim. We pray for his speedy recovery.”

Collins is still out on bail for the shooting at Irving Plaza this past summer that left one man dead.

