Blonde was cool but Ye took it a step further adding a couple of more colors to his hair.

When people want change, a lot of times they turn to their hair for the sometimes drastic change they’re seeking. Apparently Kanye did just that when he was spotted leaving an LA theater on Monday with what appears to be blonde, orange and pink hair. On December 8, Ye was spotted for the first time since his hospitalization attending a Rick Owens event rocking blonde hair. This came as a bit of a surprise to some but for others this was simply Ye being Ye.

Friday Ye was spotted with wife Kim and little North accompanied by Kourtney and Penelope Kardashian, the family caught a showing of “The Nutcracker” ballet at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. Ye wore a hat so who knows exactly what was under that hat. While he experiments though, Kanye is reportedly working on new music.