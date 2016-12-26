Today [Dec. 26] The Source’s newly sneaker series Kick’d Out presents a list of the top 10 sneakers releasing next month for the new year!

air-jordan-15-5-630x365

The Air Jordan 15 Stealth will release on January 7, 2017 for $190.

Find out more »

nike-air-foamposite-one-13-630x355

The Nike Air Foamposite One Royal (20th Anniversary) will be releasing on January 13, 2017 for $230.

Find out more »

adidas-nmd-25-630x443

The adidas NMD_R1 Primeknit OG will release on January 14, 2017 for $180.

Find out more »

air-jordan-12-low-51-630x351

The Air Jordan 12 Low Max Orange will release on January 14, 2017 for $170.

Find out more »

air-jordan-6-gs-630x406

The Air Jordan 6 GS Hyper Pink will release on January 14, 2017 for $140.

Find out more »

 

air-jordan-13-4-630x465

The Air Jordan 13 Black Cat is scheduled to release on January 21, 2017 for $190.

Find out more »

air-jordan-8-12-630x442

The Air Jordan 8 Take Flight is expected to release on January 28, 2017 for $190.

Find out more »

air-jordan-13-gs-630x439

The Air Jordan 13 GS Hyper Pink will release on January 28, 2017 for $140.

Find out more »

air-jordan-12-6-630x380

The Air Jordan 12 Chinese New Year will release on January 28, 2017 for $250.

Find out more »

air-jordan-12-5-630x405

The Air Jordan 12 GS Chinese New Year will release on January 28, 2017 for $160.

Find out more »

 

