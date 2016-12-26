This past month Ballout returned onto the scene with his latest project titled “Life Of A Glo Boy“. The title refers to Glory Boyz Entertainment; Chief Keef‘s label consisting of a monopoly of Chicago talent. The label is credited for the implementation of drill music into the industry, specifically in Chicago.

For his new project he grabs fellow-Chicago natives, including Fredo Santana, Tadoe, and Keef of course. The production also comes from Chief himself on many tracks, adding to the list of talented producers who are featured (DPBeats for example).

It contains that raw, gritty aura that often coincides with the term “drill music”. Ballout shows how an inner-city upbringing can result in fame and fortune if one applies him or herself to their craft. Stream his newest offering here!

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/life-of-a-globoy/id1184722787