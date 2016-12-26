Following Walmart’s decision to pull t-shirts and hoodies reading, “Bulletproof. Black Lives Matter.”, the Fraternal Order of Police is now calling on online retailer Amazon to follow in the footsteps of the super-retailer.

It was just earlier this month that right-wing outlet Breitbart published an article, touching on how Walmart pulled all items with the confederate flag but allowed the “Bulletproof” items to stay, sparking an outcry from the nation’s third largest police union.

According to the Fraternal Order, their opposition isn’t because it is pro-Black Lives Matter, but simply because of the use of the word “bulletproof”.

“The bulletproof thing goes to the new assertiveness of some violence prone individuals to take action directly against police,” James Pasco, the group’s executive director, tells CNN. “We find it offensive for that reason.”

While Amazon has yet to comment on the situation, variations of the shirt, offered through third-party retailers are marked as ‘Currently Unavailable’, most likely due to selling out of stock..