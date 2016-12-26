Well then, this may have saved the country a lot of grief.

Inauguration day is nearing and it appears that Donald Trump will be our next president. Trumps victory shocked the world, Hilary supporters and even shocked those who weren’t in favor of either party. Many voters blame the corruption within the Democratic Party for Trump’s victory. Obama on the other hand, had a slightly different perspective. In an interview with David Axelrod, (the president’s former senior advisor) Obama says he could have won another term had he been permitted to do so:

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it. I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one.”

Check out the full interview on CNN here.