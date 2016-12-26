Rae Sremmurd shows us that apparently all you need for a dope music video is an Airbnb, Kodak Black and lots and lots of Christmas lights. The brothers turn up in their latest visual for their song, Real Chill, off of their 2nd album “Sremmlife 2”. This is the 8th music video they have released for their album since the the project dropped this past August.

The video is directed by Max, who was also the mind behind the smooth Now That I Know music video, which dropped earlier this month. The director posted a snippet of the video with the caption: “When ur in Miami and find out @kodakblack got out so u shoot a video at his house and fuck up an Airbnb with @raesremmurd.” The video is set in a house party, which looked incredibly lit (pun intended).

Watch the video below!