In the final installment of Swede-based TagsAndThrows.com, the “Summer In New York” series takes a unique turn by revealing the identity of the last writer, ZEXOR, one of NYC’s few active second generation writers.

ZEXOR, a Bushwick, Brooklyn native, is the son of late BK writer ASP WTO, who made his fame bombing the streets of New York in the late 80s and early 90s.

ZEXOR was featured in TheSource.com’s “Off The Wall” column last year with an exclusive three part interview and now this exclusive video interview gets the big man in his element.