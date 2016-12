Around 4am this morning, Atlanta rapper known as Yung Mazi entered a Waffle House Restaurant on Piedmont Road in the swanky Buckhead section of the Georgia capital city when a group of men who were eating at the restaurant shot him.

The suspects were not apprehended at the scene and are currently being sought after in the shooting.

Mazi was immediately transported to Piedmont Hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.