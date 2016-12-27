Another one bites the dust.

After two seasons, the Buffalo Bills have fired Rex Ryan. The Bills had a 15–16 overall record with the team after being hired before the 2015 season. He went 8–8 in his first season and started 2016 with a 7–8 record. In addition, the Bills have also fired his brother Rob Ryan as he was dismissed as his role as assistant head coach. Rex who is primarily known for his strong defensive tendencies, have been showcasing mediocre performance on the defensive side and the rankings are the proof of it. His Bills squad from this year and last year have finished 19th in the regular season. Meanwhile, their offense has led the NFL the last two seasons in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and yards per rushing attempt. Once word that the Ryan brothers have gotten fired, Twitter had a field day with them.

Rex Ryan has been relieved of his duties as head coach. Anthony Lynn will serve as interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/8Vf0fxqwcl — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 27, 2016

