Actress, writer and ‘Star Wars’icon, Carrie Fisher died this morning at 60 years old after suffering a heart attack. Simon Halls, spokesperson for the Fisher family, told People: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother, Carrie Fisher, passed away a 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.

Carrie Fisher, born in 1956 to actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, grew up in the showbiz world. The star was raised in Beverly Hills and made her debut as early as 15. Her huge break was in the iconic film, Star Wars, where she starred as Princess Leia. Her legendary performance carried over into the two following sequels, and even for the incarnation of her role for the 2015 Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

As a woman of many talents and undeniable charisma, Carrie Fisher’s impact was not limited to the big screen. She was also a notable writer, and also an social activist who devoted time to bringing awareness to mental health and female empowerment. Her legacy will never be forgotten.

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher dedicated her platform to mental health awareness & female empowerment. She is a reason + reminder to keep up your fight. RIP — h (@halsey) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016