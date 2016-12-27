One thing that retired NBA All Star and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley is, is opinionated. While he may be old school in his thinking, one thing that he certainly is, is hip. He also enjoys hip hop music!

While chatting on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, the Round Mound of Rebound, admitted to listening to both Public Enemy and Nas before games. ”I wanted to, you know, start getting excited, get my juices flowing,” he said. “I listened to Tupac most of the time, Biggie, Kool Moe Dee and things like that. I always rode to the game by myself because I didn’t wanna be bothered, but I’d have the music blaring.

Charles also admitted to being a huge fan of Public Enemy. “I think the most underrated group of all time is Public Enemy,” Barkley said. “Their stuff is still relevant, I love them. And right now I’m probably in my Nas phase, currently.”

Barkley didn’t stop there, he’s apparently digging rapper, Nas and listens to Nas’ Hate Me Now when he wakes up and starts his day. “To be successful, you develop a lot of enemies and you can never let the enemies weigh you down,” Barkley told Scoop B Radio host Brandon ’Scoop B’ Robinson. “It’s interesting, no matter how hard you work or how successful you are, the more success you have, the people don’t like you. And I always think about that every morning. I say: ‘I’m being successful just to stick it up your ass.’ You can hate on me. That’s interesting though, that was probably the weirdest thing that I had to learn when I became successful, how many people dislike the fact that you’re successful, and a lot of them are your friends and your family, a lot of them are, you know?

