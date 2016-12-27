From a report received from the L.A. Times, it has been confirmed that famed comedian Ricky Harris passed away yesterday after complication from a heart attack he suffered on Saturday. Harris was 54 years old.

Among the funnyman’s best-known credits included a recurring role on the Chris Rock sitcom Everybody Hates Chris and frequent collaborations with Snoop Dogg, a friend of his dating back to their childhoods in Long Beach, California.

In a May 2015 interview with The Humor Mill at The Hollywood Improv, Harris profusely thanked his fans for support following ‘a major heart attack,’ adding that he was happy to be up and working again in the wake of the health scare.

Harris gained notoriety with appearances on the HBO comedy showcase Def Comedy Jam, a national platform which opened doors to a number of high-profile projects in the years thereafter; among them were John Singleton’s 1993 drama Poetic Justice, that starred Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, Heat, Michael Mann’s 1995 crime drama that featured Al Pacino and Robert De Niro and a supporting role in the late 90s sitcom Moesha featuring singer Brandy Norwood.

Harris continued working in the wake of his late-2014 heart attack, racking up more credits on projects like 2015’s Royal Family Christmas and A Royal Family Holiday, and this year’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.