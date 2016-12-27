Gabrielle Union finalizes her settlement with BET in a multimillion-dollar breach of contract lawsuit according to ENews.

The Being Mary Jane star and lawyers claimed producers had reneged on an agreement to have a substantial break between the show’s fourth and fifth seasons back in October.

Allegedly, BET and producers disregarded the deal that would allow back-to-back production. Union agreed to a 13-episode season that would fit into her busy career. She filed for at least $3 million in that BET could not order more than 13 episodes for any season of the show.

The network has now promised to commit to an actively positive resolution. Being Mary Jane has been rated top scripted cable series among a wide rand of black viewers.