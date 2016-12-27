Self-Determination/Kujichagulia To define the world in our own image and interest, placing African people and our history and culture at the center of our worldview and social reality

Perspective on Self-Determination

Implied and embedded in the principle self-determination is the notion of respect which a people have for its culture and historical and current contribution to the world. At the family level this translates into the art, music, and literature which is possessed or a part of the home. It obligates parents to follow Cater G. Woodson’s lead in teaching African American History first in the home, ensuring that children and adult know that they have made a special and enduring contribution to the world, that the African American experience in America is worthy of praise and honor, that as Bethune elegantly Stated: “I want Negroes to maintain their human dignity at all costs. We, as Negroes, must recognize that we are the custodians as well as the heirs of a great civilization. We have given something to the world as a race and for this we are proud and fully conscious of our place in the total picture of mankind’s development.”

Focus: What Self-Determination Day is about?

Self-Determination Day focuses on activities which reinforce the principle Self-Determination. Some activities may include, but are not mandatory:

Emphasize that the creation of Kwanzaa was an act of self-determination

Review the Kwanzaa symbols

Make the celebration focus on your family

Make the celebration festive and joyous

Try to have a special meal- at home or away

Make the day special with a focus on African American culture and history