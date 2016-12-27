On Christmas, ESPN and Kobe Bryant debuted “Guarding The Greats,” on ESPN’s NBA COUNTDOWN.

The segment was part of a new content initiative, focused on an NBA on-court topic through the eyes of Bryant.

Bryant has been quite active since his retirement, involving himself in various business initiatives. During his NBA career, rapper Juelz Santana admitted to having a love-hate relationship with Bryant. A die-hard Knicks fan, the Harlem lyricist elaborated on it via Scoop B Radio.

“I wasn’t a fan of Kobe, but not in a bad way, but he demanded my respect,” Santana told Scoop B Radio host, Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

Check out what Juelz said on Scoop B radio.

“You couldn’t hate on him. no matter what. You know that guy that you may not like, but you can’t say nothin’ bad about him? That’s what Kobe was to me. I was a big Jordan fan and everybody always said he was better than Jordan, so that was my whole dilemma with not being a Kobe fan.”