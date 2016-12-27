And the accolades keeps on rolling in for the King.

Today, the Associated Press has announced that Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been named 2016 AP Athlete Of The Year. James was able to do the unthinkable and lead his hometown team, the beloved Cleveland Cavaliers to their first ever NBA championship and the city’s first major sports team championship in 52 years. His performance during the NBA regular season and playoffs have led to James picking up 24 first-place votes, beating out a pair of Olympic legends in Michael Phelps (16) and Usain Bolt (9). James joined Michael Jordan as the only NBA players to win twice. Jordan won it three straight years from 1991 to 1994. Other than donating millions of dollars to families or to the project for Muhammad Ali being honored by the Smithsonian museum, LeBron’s humanity through sports are just why he is considered the prototype of a model athlete.