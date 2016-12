The Olympic star athlete Simone Biles, ends 2016 with some powerful accomplishments. From being the cover star of Ebony’s Power Issue to now Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year; Biles won over Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky, universal tennis champ Serena Williams, and Women’s NCAA Player of the Year Breanna Stewart.

Biles is a very humble and talented 20-year-old world athlete just getting started!