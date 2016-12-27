The luxury fashion brand Versace is now facing a lawsuit after a former employee accuses the brand of using unfair business policies according to CNN.

Ex-employee Christopher Sampiro, says that he was fired because of his nationality after working at the outlet location in California. He claims the store in Pleasanton used a secret “code” to alert employees when Black shoppers entered the store. Sampiro says the manager instructed workers in the new-employee training to use the “D410 Code,” which is the same used for black clothing.

Sampiro then claims that he responded to the manager that he was African-America. He was later fired for which he was told that he did not fit up to part with the “luxury lifestyle”.

Versace denies these allegations and are asking for a dismissed case. The status of this hearing is scheduled for March 21, 2017.