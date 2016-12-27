Kemba is Walker Charlotte Ranger.

As we are roughly 2 months away from the 2017 NBA All Star Game, fans and critics should be prepping for random campaigns from players to gain votes to partake in the midseason extravaganza. So far, we have an early entry as the Charlotte Hornets created an hilarious trailer for their starting point guard Kemba Walker.

Already in his 6th season, the Bronx native has been becoming one of the leading MVP candidates. Walker has been averaging 22.3 points, 5.5 assists a game while leading his Hornets to a 17-14 record. With a special assist by teammates Frank Kaminsky and Spencer Hawes, the trailer should definitely put a smile on a fan’s face and should rightfully help Kemba earn him some votes. After all, if you love seeing crazy crossovers and ridiculous court vision, Walker is amongst the top point guards in the league to showcase that.