Yesterday [Dec.28] Ariana Grande released a public statement about her shocking experience with a fan.

She shared on twitter while picking up food with her rapper boyfriend, Mac Miller, they were followed by a determined young fan who almost made his way into their vehicle. After praising the couple he comments as shown below, “Ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that!!!”

Angered and hurt by the statement, Ariana speaks out on being objectified as a woman.

The singer hopes to promote the upliftment of women through her story ending it with “We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS.”