As 2017 looms closer, David Tru looks to end the year off on a high note with the revealing of his visual for the “Ten Toes Down Freestyle.” The clip, directed by Prophecy Films, finds the Pennsylvania upstart tackling a heavy topic of absentee fatherhood. Flexing his knack for songwriting, Tru impresses over the soundscape. The release serves as an appetizer for the coming year, which will find David Tru revealing his forthcoming single “No Way Out” and project “Based On A Tru Story”, much to the joy of his ever growing fanbase.

