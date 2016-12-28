Time for Carr to enter in the stage of the #KOBESYSTEM.
Last Saturday, starting quarterback Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders left the game with a broken fibula. This was devastating to everyone including Carr because he is one of the leading candidates for this year’s NFL MVP award. In addition, the Raiders have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2002. After an successful surgery, Carr took to Twitter to tweet a positive message.
Surgery couldn’t have gone better! Received great news! Already started the recovery process!Thank you for all of your prayers as I heal up!
— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 27, 2016
Once word got out of this news, future Hall Of Famer Kobe Bryant tweeted Derek to give him some emotional support.
Come back better than ever @derekcarrqb #muse #dominaterecovery https://t.co/AsWubGEfhW — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) December 28, 2016
Carr return the love in which in coincidentally came out early in the season and said he channels a inner Mamba mentality on the field. Talk about bromance at its best. Real will forever recognize real.
No problem! Thank you for the motivation! Means more than you know! https://t.co/c57sUVr9T7
— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 28, 2016