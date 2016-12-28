Derek Carr Thanks Kobe For Inspirational Message Just Hours After He Was Injured

Derek Carr Thanks Kobe For Inspirational Message Just Hours After He Was Injured

Time for Carr to enter in the stage of the #KOBESYSTEM.

Last Saturday, starting quarterback Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders left the game with a broken fibula. This was devastating to everyone including Carr because he is one of the leading candidates for this year’s NFL MVP award. In addition, the Raiders have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2002. After an successful surgery, Carr took to Twitter to tweet a positive message.

Surgery couldn’t have gone better! Received great news! Already started the recovery process!Thank you for all of your prayers as I heal up! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 27, 2016

Once word got out of this news, future Hall Of Famer Kobe Bryant tweeted Derek to give him some emotional support.

Carr return the love in which in coincidentally came out early in the season and said he channels a inner Mamba mentality on the field. Talk about bromance at its best. Real will forever recognize real.

No problem! Thank you for the motivation! Means more than you know! https://t.co/c57sUVr9T7 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 28, 2016