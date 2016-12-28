On January 10, 2017, teenage sisters Iliana Eve and DJ Hannahbella are releasing their debut project Daddy Issues. The two sisters, who are only 14 and 16 years old respectively, have been on a whirlwind rise in the music industry. Iliana Eve aka “Ana” had her first recording released through Snoop Dogg’s record label Doggy Style Records only a few months ago. Since then she’s been featured on top publications such Billboard and Houston Chronicle while both sisters have been seen all over the internet on most of the popular hip-hop blogs.

Kanye West’s artist Cyhi The Prynce (G.O.O.D Music / Sony) who serves as one of Ye’s main songwriters and who is up for three Grammy Awards for his many contributions to the Life of Pablo album is featured on the teenager’s debut.

Eminem’s emcee Kxng Crooked of hip-hop super group Slaughterhouse (Shady Records) and Snoop Dogg’s new artist appears on the project with the song “Letters” that Snoop has publicly supported and helped promote. One of the hottest new rappers in the industry 21 Savage makes an appearance on “Kylie’s Daddy”. Orlando’s Nitty Scott (Kendrick Lamar, Joell Ortiz) and Pulse Nightclub shooting survivor Patience Carter also shows up on the project along with the late Marsha Moyo, a UN ambassador and humanitarian from Zambia.

Renowned producer Jonathan Hay, who was selected as a TIDAL Rising artist through Jay Z’s streaming company, produced the bulk of the album.

“Over the years I’ve been able to work with what some consider the greatest DJ’s of all time, including a full album project with DJ Revolution and work with the late Roc Raida. DJ Hannahbella at only 16 is at that level right now – that really blows me away.” – Jonathan Hay

Other producers that round out the Daddy Issues project include the multi-platinum Kemar McGregor (Musiq Soulchild, Sinead O’Connor), Benny Reid (Concord Records), frequent Hay collaborators Mani Ajami (Royce da 5’9, Twista) and Sean Dean (Showtime TV network).

Toronto’s rising star model Aneesa Badshaw a creative director and performer on the album says, “I met everyone involved in early December during a modeling shoot in Florida and I quickly fell in love with them and what they were doing. I find this project relates to me because I know what it feels like to have daddy issues. I’ve grew up without my biological father being in my life until I started getting older. Since the day I was born, I grew up with my stepdad and he filled all voids in my life and never made me feel that I needed my biological dad.”

Daddy Issues is more than just an album as it’s also a TV show that is in the works. Industry veteran Ranna Royce who’s been focused on television side of Daddy Issues says “Jonathan [Hay] and I have known each-other for over 10 years and there’s been nothing but creative energy and good vibes. For the last few months we’ve been working on the TV show Daddy Issues and we are so excited for people to tune in and relate.”

Daddy Issues Tracklisting

01 Hannahbella X Speaks With Her Hands

02 Tom’s Diner

03 Letters feat Heebz Street (Doggy Style Records)

04 Split Paths feat Kxng Crooked

05 Don’t Change

06 Ok (Long Damn Time Remix) feat Cyhi The Prynce

07 Kylie’s Daddy feat 21 Savage

08 Lost Souls feat Nitty Scott, L’Shai, Pateince Carter

09 Waiting feat Marsha Moyo

10 Far Behind

11 Ok (Chopped & Screwed) feat Cyhi The Prynce

12 Daddy’s Little Girls