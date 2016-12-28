Today, a Bronx man is in custody after confessing to the double murder of his former lover and their 4-year-old son.

Isaac Duran Infante, 23 has admitted to strangling 36-year-old Felicia Barahona with an electrical cord and drowning their toddler Miguel Barahona in a bathtub.

The two were found what is believed to be days after the the murders in the bathroom of Barahona’s apartment after neighbors called in to complain about a smell.

Infante and Barahona began their relationship in 2011 when a then-17 year-old Infante was a student in Army veteran Barahona’s science class at DeWitt Clinton High School. The two dated for several months before calling it quits in January of 2012, the same year Miguel Barahona was born.

A report filed by school investigators revealed that it was Barahona who confessed of the affair to school officials, believing that she and Infante would be married prior to the ending of their relationship.

While she was never charged for the relationship due to Infante’s age, she was fired from her job as a teacher.

Infante, who reveals that he took issue with forced child support payments and the manner in which his son was being raised, now faces two counts of murder.