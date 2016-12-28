TracksByRoc is ready for the new year as he drops his smooth single titled “Emotional” featuring G.O.O.D. Music’s Desiigner. If you didn’t think that Desiigner has a different side of expression and that he’s all about turning up, think again! TracksByRoc changes the game by sharing his innermost feelings and his personal story about his journey in making it in this industry.

You can expect to hear a real story from both of these talented artists. TracksByRoc’s “Emotional” single featuring Desiigner is his first official single off his debut project “VIBELISTED,” which is going to be released on New Years Eve at 11:59 PM. Check out the single above.

