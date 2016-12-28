Last week, [Dec.21] a 46-year-old Black mother called Police to report a White man assaulting her son in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to the report, Craig called the police that Wednesday afternoon because the man choked her 7-year-old son for littering. The relatives who witnessed the incident claim the man grabbed the boy by the neck to make him pick up the trash.

In response, a white officer arrived on the scene and arrested Jacqueline Craig, along with two other members of her family instead of the man who assaulted her son.

The unidentified officer arrived on scene at the 7400 block in southwest Fort Worth neighborhood, and the situation escalated further. The argument between Craig, the accused man, and Officer was revealed on Facebook live. In the end, Craig’s differences become direct with the officer and he threatens her arrest if she continues to yell. A few members of the family join the dispute and they all handcuffed and taken into custody.

In the end, Craig’s differences become direct with the officer and he threatens her arrest if she continued to yell. A few members of the family join the dispute and they were all handcuffed and taken into custody.

Craig was later charged with resisting arrest and according to jail records, she also had an outstanding traffic warrant. The Fort Worth police are aware of the viral video of the incident and are currently conducting an internal investigation.