[VIDEO] High School Standout Drains An Halfcourt Three During The First Play Of The Game

The amount of confidence of pulling from half court during a regular season high school game has to be on Steph Curry.

It seems like LaMelo Ball already has that confidence and the range to prove it. The last name, Ball may be familiar to college hoop fans as his brother Lonzo Ball is a freshman standout for the undefeated UCLA Bruins. Recently, Ball has the internet gone crazy from his random point, then walking up to the spot where he pointed at, pulled up from half court shot in which sinked in while suiting up for Chino Hills High School. He did it without any hesitation nor additional momentum. Check out the highlight below.

Yupp this happened today… LaMelo Ball Pointed at Half-court then Pulled up form it lol | Full highlights: https://t.co/VzhEuZlUsB pic.twitter.com/mLWFmbeLxs — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 27, 2016