West Virginia Official Fired For Racist Statement Towards First Lady Michelle Obama

West Virginia Official Fired For Racist Statement Towards First Lady Michelle Obama

After weeks of controversy, the former director has been removed for good from the Clay County nonprofit group in West Virginia.

Pamela Taylor, now former director, was terminated for describing First Lady Michelle Obama as an “ape in heels” on social media.

The state’s bureau’s commissioner, Robert Roswall, warned the agency that any discrimination from staff would penalize both state and federal funding.

After the short-lived update on December 12th in which Taylor would return from suspension, social media took rage against her starting a petition page.

The workers of the Clay County Development Corporation all agreed on removing Taylor from her position.

According to WSAZ, Taylor made an apology on Facebook before her account was removed.