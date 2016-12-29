For those who haven’t been familiarized with the name Dex Lauper, get ready to hear and see more of the newcomer in the coming year. Already a mainstay on the underground circuit, releasing countless pieces of critically acclaimed material, Lauper further cemented his footing with several solid releases in the past calendar year and won’t be slowing down anytime soon. Today, he brings forth his brand new album “As Life Goes On” or #ALGO. The soundscape features contributions from the likes of Smoke DZA, Manolo Rose, A$AP TyY, Reazy Renegade (Rick Ross, Future, Drake) and more. Give it a listen below.

